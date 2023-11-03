Mizuho Cuts ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Price Target to $160.00

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RMD. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded ResMed from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $273.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $202.33.

ResMed Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:RMD opened at $150.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. ResMed has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,526 shares in the company, valued at $45,347,711.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,347,711.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,417 over the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

