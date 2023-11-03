Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Director Claire C. Mccaskill Purchases 27,819 Shares of Stock

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of Mobileye Global stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average of $39.14. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $48.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

