Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,528 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 141.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at about $793,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 53.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other news, Director De Castro Jose Migue Fernandez bought 10,000 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $329,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,283.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

