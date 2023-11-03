Morgan Stanley Trims Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Target Price to $15.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.3 %

F stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Ford Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.