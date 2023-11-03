Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.65

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 8417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Myers Industries had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $208.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $46,175.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,837.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $1,308,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

