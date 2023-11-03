National Bankshares Raises Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$47.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PKI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Parkland from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.54.

Get Parkland alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKI

Parkland Stock Performance

TSE:PKI opened at C$42.50 on Thursday. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$24.25 and a 12-month high of C$44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.93.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.81 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 3.2104019 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.83%.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.