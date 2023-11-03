National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,958,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 46.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 10.2% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 5.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 134,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $53.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $66.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Stories

