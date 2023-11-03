nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCNO. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens downgraded nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on nCino from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. nCino has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $33.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.61.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that nCino will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $204,639.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 381,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,192,413.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $147,615.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,183 shares in the company, valued at $12,596,538.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $204,639.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 381,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,192,413.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,115 shares of company stock worth $523,789 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of nCino by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of nCino by 62.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 56.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of nCino by 218.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in nCino by 41.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

