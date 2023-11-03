Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FRSH. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Freshworks from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Freshworks from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

Get Freshworks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRSH

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.85. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $142,022.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $376,080.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 5,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $126,078.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $142,022.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,080.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,661,568 shares of company stock valued at $34,304,520. 26.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Freshworks in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshworks

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.