Noble Absolute Return ETF (NYSEARCA:NOPE) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Noble Absolute Return ETF (NYSEARCA:NOPE – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,518 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Noble Absolute Return ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Noble Absolute Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Noble Absolute Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,408,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Absolute Return ETF in the first quarter worth $266,000. Medici Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Absolute Return ETF in the first quarter worth $6,721,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Noble Absolute Return ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Noble Absolute Return ETF stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. Noble Absolute Return ETF has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70.

The Noble Absolute Return ETF (NOPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that takes both long and short positions on global equity and fixed income securities based on the sub-adviser’s macroeconomic view. The fund will generally have a net exposure between 100% short and 150% long.

