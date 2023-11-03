Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Given New $154.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.56.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock opened at $151.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. Nucor has a 1 year low of $126.56 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Nucor by 57.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

