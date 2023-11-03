O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.56

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.56 and last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 327574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on O-I Glass

O-I Glass Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,558,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,866 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 3,268.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,763,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2,630.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 869,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,721,000 after purchasing an additional 838,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.