Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

ONB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens lifted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

In other news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $840,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 215,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,530.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,126,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,922,000 after purchasing an additional 123,377 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 32.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 260,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 63,825 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 488,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 46.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 192,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 60,772 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 13.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 373,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

ONB opened at $14.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

