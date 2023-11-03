Opes Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,641 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $150.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $361.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.82 and a 200-day moving average of $161.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

