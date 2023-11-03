Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 955.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegro MicroSystems

In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $658,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $658,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at $866,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek D’antilio purchased 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $53.05.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 23.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

