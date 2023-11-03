Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,090 Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RXO were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RXO by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,931,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,902,000 after buying an additional 4,804,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in RXO by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,448,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,215,000 after buying an additional 3,126,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RXO by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,899,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,585,000 after buying an additional 397,256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RXO by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,059,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,453,000 after buying an additional 532,311 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in RXO by 422.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,040,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,000 after buying an additional 1,649,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RXO

In related news, Director Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 11,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $200,453.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,034 shares in the company, valued at $233,569.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on RXO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RXO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on RXO from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on RXO from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RXO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

RXO Stock Performance

Shares of RXO stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 166.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. RXO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $23.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. RXO had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RXO

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

