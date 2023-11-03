Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Markel Corp increased its position in Moody’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.29.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $326.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $251.98 and a 12 month high of $363.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.21. The stock has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $875,798.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,615,643.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $875,798.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,615,643.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,734 shares of company stock valued at $10,263,989 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.