Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,211 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 63.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $211.68 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $214.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.08 and its 200 day moving average is $170.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $3,552,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total transaction of $54,428.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,695.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $3,552,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,440 shares of company stock worth $24,991,655 in the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.40.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

