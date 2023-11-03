Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,021 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $13.07 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

