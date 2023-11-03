Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $520,000 Stock Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRTA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $205,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,990 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Prothena Stock Performance

Shares of PRTA opened at $34.96 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average of $59.66.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 25.43% and a negative net margin of 244.45%. The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Prothena’s revenue was up 206.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

