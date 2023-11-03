Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $567,000 in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $657,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,952.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $657,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,952.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $2,146,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,400,708.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,628,024 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Stock Up 0.7 %

SWAV stock opened at $214.95 on Friday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.50 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWAV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $330.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWAV

About Shockwave Medical

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.