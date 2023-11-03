Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $584,000 in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAG. Stephens lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total value of $490,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,404.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total value of $490,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,404.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $1,826,821.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,387.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of PAG stock opened at $150.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.97 and a 1-year high of $180.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.33.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.