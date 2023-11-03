Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $636,000 Investment in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 224.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,437,000 after acquiring an additional 373,738 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 429.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54.

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $325.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Equities analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,172.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

CRSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

