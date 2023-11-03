Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 6,861 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,861 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE BAM opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average of $32.71. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

