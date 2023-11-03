Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 755 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 20,445 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,200,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $94.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $124.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 7.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.09.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

