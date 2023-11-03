Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,133 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 556,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 17.9% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 77.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 98,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

Paramount Global Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of PARA stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $25.93.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.64%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

