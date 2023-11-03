Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PKI. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cormark set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Parkland currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.54.

Parkland Stock Down 0.0 %

PKI stock opened at C$42.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.93. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$24.25 and a 12 month high of C$44.16. The company has a market cap of C$7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.81 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Parkland will post 3.2104019 earnings per share for the current year.

Parkland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.83%.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

