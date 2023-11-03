Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.08

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.08 and last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 203979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PYCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $140.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $67,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,757.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 38.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,853,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,531,000 after purchasing an additional 785,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 5.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 21,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,237,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,966,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

