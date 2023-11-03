PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.68.

PENN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

PENN opened at $22.34 on Friday. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 11,162 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,140.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,919.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 34.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,195,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,449,000 after purchasing an additional 304,034 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,008,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

