PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.36

Shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.36 and last traded at $49.40, with a volume of 2538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.48.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average is $51.21.

Get PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,626.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,999,000 after purchasing an additional 263,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 45.2% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 106,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 33,166 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust boosted its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.8% during the third quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 78,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.