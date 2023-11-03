Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $104,067,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,235 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $74,297,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $67,970,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.70.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

PNW opened at $75.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average of $78.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 8.92%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 98.32%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

