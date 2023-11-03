Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PINS. Bank of America raised Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Pinterest from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.27.

NYSE PINS opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $249,164.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,843.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $48,833.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $249,164.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,843.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,677 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,371 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 21.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 198,153 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

