Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

PINS has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.27.

NYSE PINS opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $31.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $48,833.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 25,557 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $647,614.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,030,481.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $48,833.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,677 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,371 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1,093.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

