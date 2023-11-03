Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives $259.82 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $259.82.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Capital One Financial downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $245.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $264.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

