Piper Sandler Downgrades Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $130.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $182.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MAA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.09.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $120.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $176.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.83 and a 200-day moving average of $143.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 111.78%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.84 per share, for a total transaction of $440,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,228.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $27,335,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.