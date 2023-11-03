Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $326.23 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $423.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $343.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s payout ratio is 31.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.70.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

