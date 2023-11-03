PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in PPL by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PPL by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after buying an additional 50,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

PPL stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. PPL’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

