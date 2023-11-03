PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the first quarter worth $22,069,567,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in PPL by 165.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE PPL opened at $25.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.