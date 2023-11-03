Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Premier by 12.8% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 111,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Premier by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,733,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,961,000 after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 15,458 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Premier alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PINC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Premier Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $19.40 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $35.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.59 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Premier Profile

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.