Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 69.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $445,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,357,000 after buying an additional 15,577 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $141.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

