PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.94

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.94 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 21242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.07 million, a P/E ratio of 196.70 and a beta of 1.02.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PubMatic had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $63.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 6,750 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $89,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 6,750 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $89,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 8,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $95,660.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,502.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,906 shares of company stock valued at $842,855 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

