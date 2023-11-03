Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.28.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on O

Realty Income Trading Up 4.3 %

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

O opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average of $57.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.5% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 16.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,984,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,055,000 after purchasing an additional 430,880 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.9% during the third quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 3.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.