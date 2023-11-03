Relx (NYSE:RELX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,770 ($33.71) to GBX 2,860 ($34.80) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,100 ($25.55) to GBX 2,200 ($26.77) in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,915 ($35.47) to GBX 3,000 ($36.51) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Investec upgraded Relx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($37.72) to GBX 3,170 ($38.57) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,898.33.

Relx Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Relx stock opened at $35.31 on Thursday. Relx has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Relx by 27.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,246,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,581,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,012,000 after acquiring an additional 283,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,791,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,308,000 after acquiring an additional 243,339 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Relx by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after acquiring an additional 63,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Relx by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,518,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after acquiring an additional 105,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

