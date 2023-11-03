Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Rating Lowered to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp downgraded shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RVLV. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

NYSE RVLV opened at $13.35 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.96 million, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.24.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Stories

