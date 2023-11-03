Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) PT Lowered to $110.00 at KeyCorp

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Revvity’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RVTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.71.

RVTY stock opened at $83.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.85. Revvity has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $150.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Revvity had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $670.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Revvity’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revvity will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.71%.

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

