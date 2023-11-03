Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Robert Half by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Robert Half by 28.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Robert Half by 11.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Robert Half by 55.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 33,095 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHI. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Robert Half from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Robert Half Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:RHI opened at $75.83 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $89.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.65.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Robert Half had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,776,014.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

