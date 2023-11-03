Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $35.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STM. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.94. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 15.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,521 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,883 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

