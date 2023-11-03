Roger Dobson Acquires 4,000 Shares of Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) Stock

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP – Get Free Report) insider Roger Dobson bought 4,000 shares of Centuria Industrial REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.87 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of A$11,480.00 ($7,312.10).
Roger Dobson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 30th, Roger Dobson bought 6,043 shares of Centuria Industrial REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.80 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of A$16,920.40 ($10,777.32).
- On Friday, September 22nd, Roger Dobson acquired 16,000 shares of Centuria Industrial REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.06 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,960.00 ($31,184.71).
- On Monday, September 25th, Roger Dobson acquired 5,000 shares of Centuria Industrial REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.04 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,200.00 ($9,681.53).
Centuria Industrial REIT Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82.
Centuria Industrial REIT Announces Dividend
Centuria Industrial REIT Company Profile
CIP is Australia's largest domestic pure play industrial REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX 200 Index. CIP's portfolio of high-quality industrial assets is situated in key metropolitan locations throughout Australia and is underpinned by a quality and diverse tenant base. CIP is overseen by a hands on, active manager and provides investors with income and an opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high-quality Australian industrial assets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Centuria Industrial REIT
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Centuria Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuria Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.