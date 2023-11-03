Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $58.00.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on Roku from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital cut shares of Roku from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.04.

ROKU stock opened at $78.05 on Thursday. Roku has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.86.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $438,008.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,754.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $155,747.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,348.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $438,008.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,754.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,054 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,596,000 after acquiring an additional 206,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,986,000 after acquiring an additional 622,746 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Roku by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

