Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Major Shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry Sells 92,544 Shares

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 92,544 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $597,834.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,137,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,867,675.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group Next L.P. Foundry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 2nd, Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 170,135 shares of Rover Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $1,097,370.75.

Rover Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $6.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55. Rover Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $7.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $58.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.98 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROVR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rover Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Institutional Trading of Rover Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Rover Group by 75.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Rover Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

